Troubles Mount for Alpine F1 Team as Staff Members Reportedly Jump Ship to Upstart Formula 1 Side

Apine F1 team has a reputation of being one of the most turbulent teams in Formula 1 right now, and their recent upheavel has shown that tag exists for good reason.

The sudden resignation of team principal Oliver Oakes as well as the driver swap with Jack Doohan being replaced by Franco Colapinto left many baffled.

The team tried to do some degree of damage control thereafter, with executive advisor Flavio Briatore saying that Oakes left due to an undisclosed personal issue.

However, it did not convince many people that the wheels just continue to fall off the Renault-owned team.

Alpine Losing Staff

And a recent revelation from F1 commentator Karun Chandhok paints the crisis narrative in an even more negative light.

Chandok was speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast when he revealed that the Enstone team were losing people to Cadillac - the team set to join the F1 grid in 2026.

“Oli was bringing in a lot of his trusted lieutenants from Hitech, such as Dave Greenwood. But there has been a bit of a brain drain at Enstone. I heard they lost another five people to Cadillac from the race team and across the board from mechanics and things like that,” said Chandhok.

Cadillac to Become 11th Team

Cadillac looking to gain people experienced in the sport of F1 makes sense, given the team are new and Formula 1 is a very specialised field where workers often switch teams.

The team will become the 11th on the grid come the next season and will need all the help they can get for their debut season.