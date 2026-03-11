Four Lady Officers From Armed Forces Medical Services Shine At Pinkathon Ultra Delhi

The Pinkathon Ultra, India’s premier women’s endurance running event organised by Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, recently held its first Delhi edition at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 07 March 2026 at 0500 hrs to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The event featured ultra-distance categories including 50 km, 75 km, 100 km solo and 100 km relay, aimed at promoting women’s fitness and health.

Lt Col Priyamvada Chaubey

In a remarkable display of endurance and teamwork, four serving lady officers in their 40s from the prestigious Armed Forces Medical Services participated together in the 100 km relay ultra, with each officer completing 25 km in challenging Delhi heat.

Col Richa Joshi

Competing against several reputed running clubs, the team finished 2nd overall among 10 teams, missing the winning position by just four minutes, an outstanding achievement in a 100 km endurance race.

Advertisement

The team comprised:

* Col Shivani Sangwan – Sr Advisor Pathology & Cytogenetics, AHRR

* Col Richa Joshi – Sr Advisor Oncosurgery, AHRR

* Col Smitha Thadathil – Matron-in-Charge, Military Nursing Service Officer, CHAF Bangalore

* Lt Col Priyamvada Chaubey – Military Nursing Service Officer, MH Prayagraj

Advertisement

Col Smitha Thadathil

Col Shivani Sangwan, besides being a busy superspecialist, is also an accomplished ultrarunner. Her achievements include a podium finish at Hundred Days of Running (2022), successful completion of the Border Ultra 100 km (2024), a Top-10 female finish at the Khardung La Challenge 72 km ultramarathon (2024), and a recent podium finish at the Trail-A-Thon 28 km in Gurgaon.

Col Shivani Sangwan

Col Richa Joshi is a dedicated Oncosurgeon and a fitness enthusiast with podium finishes in multiple half marathons.

Col Smitha Thadathil is an accomplished full marathoner.

Lt Col Priyamvada Chaubey is a resilient marathoner and ultrarunner who has participated in major races including the New Delhi Marathon, Ladakh Marathon, and the 55 km Lake-to-Lake Ultra.