Published 23:35 IST, November 22nd 2024
France postpones soccer matches after severe winter weather
A patch of severe weather marked by snowfalls and freezing temperature has led the French soccer federation to postpone a number of matches this weekend.After snowfalls hit Paris on Thursday, the national weather service has issued weather alerts for snow and ice in many regions across the country.
snow falls in Paris | Image: AP
