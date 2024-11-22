sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:35 IST, November 22nd 2024

France postpones soccer matches after severe winter weather

A patch of severe weather marked by snowfalls and freezing temperature has led the French soccer federation to postpone a number of matches this weekend.After snowfalls hit Paris on Thursday, the national weather service has issued weather alerts for snow and ice in many regions across the country.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
snow falls in Paris
snow falls in Paris | Image: AP
