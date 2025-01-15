Echoes Of Chappell In Gambhir's Want To Clean-up 'Superstar' Culture Amid Huge Dressing Room Rift

New Delhi: All does not seem to be well in the Indian cricket team after Team India’s poor show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after it lost the 3-Test match series against Australia by 1-3. Be it about the dressing room atmosphere, conduct of the some star players or confrontations between coach Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli ’s temperament on the field, things have gone pretty awry in Australia.

The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) after India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle has put Gautam Gambhir on notice after reports emerged that there is a rift between him and some senior star players including Rohit Sharma and a final decision on him continuing as the coach will be taken after analysing team’s performance in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy .

Amid all this, sources say that Gautam Gambhir wants to take up the ‘Superstar Culture’ after its disastrous Australia Tour.

The superstar culture in the Indian team is also being called out on a consistent basis. The BCCI has reportedly put in few measures in place which restricts the players to travel with their families. The Indian team is currently in shambles and the BCCI has to intervene to put matters in place.

Reports have also claimed that Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are at loggerheads and there is a total chaos in the Indian cricket team, however, there has been no official statement from 'superstars' yet.

Post team's disastrous Australia performance, various anti-Gambhir leaks have flooded the social media. Meanwhile, Republic Media Network tried to seek a response from Gautam Gambhir outside his residence but he didn't respond when confronted.

The reporter questioned Gambhir about the alleged internal feud within the team, which has been making headlines since India's 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but Gambhir chose not to speak on the matter.

Gautam Gambhir Reignites The Nightmares Of Chappell Era

Gautam Gambhir's era has reignited the scares that the Greg Chappell era left on the Indian cricket team.

The things that are happening between Gambhir and Rohit are exactly the same thing that happened between Chappell and Sourav Ganguly back in 2005.