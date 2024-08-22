sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:38 IST, August 22nd 2024

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international soccer and will focus on Bayern

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Wednesday he is retiring from the national team after 15 years and 124 games. He is staying in club soccer with Bayern Munich.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Manuel Neuer
Manuel Neuer takes part in a training session in Frankfurt, Germany ahead of the international soccer friendly match against France. | Image: AP
06:38 IST, August 22nd 2024