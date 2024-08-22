Published 06:38 IST, August 22nd 2024
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international soccer and will focus on Bayern
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Wednesday he is retiring from the national team after 15 years and 124 games. He is staying in club soccer with Bayern Munich.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Manuel Neuer takes part in a training session in Frankfurt, Germany ahead of the international soccer friendly match against France. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
06:38 IST, August 22nd 2024