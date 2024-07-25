sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:43 IST, July 25th 2024

Govt should provide affordable housing for rural athletes: Sanjay Seth in RS

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday urged the government to introduce a separate scheme for providing affordable housing to sportspersons, particularly those from rural areas, citing the difficulties faced by athletes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sanjay seth with CM Yogi
Sanjay Seth | Image: Facebook/File
  • 2 min read
14:43 IST, July 25th 2024