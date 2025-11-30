'Here we go!': Former Bayern Munich Player Expresses His Excitement To Face Lionel Messi In MLS Cup Final After Win In Western Conference

The Vancouver Whitecaps recently won their Western Conference League finals against San Diego FC. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's side, Inter Miami, thrashed New York City FC in the finals for the Eastern Conference.

With the two sides set to meet for the MLS Cup final, German player Thomas Muller expressed his wish to face the World Cup Champion. Muller shared that he had been wishing for this final for a long time and explained how facing Inter Miami won't be a walk in the park, as they proved their quality against the New York City FC.

Thomas Muller Shared His Wish For The Big Final

After their Western Conference Final win, while speaking to Apple TV, the former Bayern Munich player admitted to being wary of Lionel Messi and his side. He shared, "I know you want to talk about history, maybe for Apple TV it would be nice if I said a tough line or anything else. But I enjoy watching him, and I have the feeling that Inter Miami is a very strong team. We saw them today beating New York [City FC] in quite a strong manner."

He further added, "Yeah, I think it's a big final. I wish for this final. Here we go! Here we go! I think it is great for everyone."

Thomas Muller Joined Vancouver Whitecaps In August