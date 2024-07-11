sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:28 IST, July 11th 2024

Paris Would Be My Fourth And Last Olympics , Says Manpreet Singh

He has no plans to retire anytime soon but former Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh very well knows that the Paris Games will be his fourth and last Olympics, and wants to give his best one last time at the world's biggest sporting extravaganza.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manpreet Singh
Manpreet Singh Exclusive Interview | Image: Republic
