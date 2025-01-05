HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club Beat Kalinga Lancers In Seven-Goal Thriller

Vincent Vanasch put in a stellar performance in goal to help Soorma Hockey Club beat Kalinga Lancers 4-3 in the Hero Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday. Jeremy Hayward (11`), Nicolas della Torre (35`), Harmanpreet Singh (50`) and Harish Somappa (52`) scored for Soorma Hockey Club while Thierry Brinkman (5`), Sanjay (30`) and Gursahibjit Singh (50`) were on target for the Lancers.

In a match which saw the Lancers notch 26 circle penetrations and nine shots in comparison to the Soorma’s 14 circle penetrations and seven shots, it was Vanasch’s heroics in goal which laid the foundations of Soorma’s win.

The home side started strongly as they put pressure on the Soorma Hockey Club defence with multiple circle entries in the opening minutes. The Lancers deservedly took the lead in the fifth minute through Thierry Brinkman.

The Lancers broke on the counter with Enrique Gonzalez and Brinkmann leading a 2v1. The captain of the Netherlands national team showcased his superb dribbling and 3D skills to ride the challenges of Harmanpreet Singh and Nicolas della Torre before squeezing the ball past Vincent Vanasch.

Harmanpreet Singh and Soorma got their first penalty corners in the 10th minute after a swift counter launched by Jeremy Hayward. The Lancers were able to thwart Harmanpreet the first time with Soorma squandering the second penalty corner due to a failed trapping of the injection.

Soorma only needed to wait a minute more for their goal and it indeed came via a penalty corner. However this time, the injection went to Hayward at the second battery with Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sanjay unable to fully block the Australian’s drag flick. The ball hit both players before rolling into the goal to level the scores in the 11th minute.

The Lancers won a penalty corner right before the hooter went to mark the end of the quarter. The Lancers switched their tactics up by injecting the ball to Sanjay at the second battery instead of the more experienced Alexander Hendricks at the first battery. The young Indian was on the money with his drag flick to give his side the lead right at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers had a golden opportunity to extend their lead to 3-1 in the 21st minute but were denied by Vanasch. Nicolas Bandurak only had Vanasch to beat. The Belgian keeper showcased his experience by closing down the angle and saving Bandurak’s shot. The Englishman tried his luck from the rebound from an acute angle but his shot hit the outside of the post and went out.

Soorma had a good spell of possession towards the end of the quarter and could have levelled the match once again but for some stunning defence from the Lancers. The home side put two rushers to block Harmanpreet’s drag flick and they did just that.

The ball was recycled to the post where a Soorma player scooped the ball over Pathak only to see it swatted away on the line by Arthur van Doren.

It didn’t take long in the second half for Soorma to draw level once again. They won their fifth penalty corner in the 35th minute and Della Torre fired his drag flick right into the top corner.

The Lancers could have taken the lead in the 40th minute as they won a penalty corner. Vansach was once again at hand to save Hendrickx’s drag flick and keep out Antoine Kina’s attempt from the rebound.

The Lancers had the ball in the back of the goal in the 42nd minute as Van Doren’s pass from the 23m line seemingly took a touch off Gursahibjit Singh’s stick. The goal was sent to the TV umpire who found no evidence that Gursahibjit helped the ball goalwards.

The Lancers had a flurry of chances towards the end of the quarter but were unable to find the finishing touch.

Soorma came close to taking the lead in the fourth quarter. Gurjant Singh got the ball in the circle. With his back to goal, the Indian forward made space before hitting a tomahawk shot. The ball whizzed past the post.

In the 48th minute, the Lancers fashioned another good chance as Bandurak tried to hit the ball from between his legs from point blank range. Vanasch was positioned perfectly to save it.

Harmanpreet finally opened his Hockey India League account in the 50th minute to give Soorma the lead for the first time in the match. The Indian captain fired his drag flick straight down the goal with Sanjay unable to save it.

The lead barely lasted a minute as the Lancers hit back through Gursahibjit Singh. Kina dribbled past Harmanpreet in the circle and made his way to the goal line. The Belgian player cut the ball back towards the front of goal where Gursahibjit turned it past Vanasch to make it 3-3.

There was barely any time for the fans to catch their breath before Soorma scored to snatch the lead. Phil Roper danced past a couple of defenders before playing the ball towards the far post. Harish Somappa slid in to poke the ball into the empty goal to make it 4-3 for Soorma in the 52nd minute.

The Lancers won a pair of penalty corners but both Hendrickx and Sanjay were unable to make it count.

Roper should have made it 5-3 in the 57th minute. Gurjant Singh’s shot was saved by Pathak with the ball rebounding towards Roper. The English player had the goal gaping in front of him but somehow managed to hit the ball past the wrong side of the post.

The Lancers won a penalty stroke in the 58th minute as Vivek Sagar Prasad was judged to have deliberately brought down Aran Zalewski in the circle. Vanasch won the battle of the Belgians as he went the right way to save Hendrickx’s attempt.

The Lancers pulled out Pathak for an extra outfield player as they threw the kitchen sink to find the leveller. With less than a minute left in the match, the Lancers went on the attack and won a penalty corner. Hendrickx’s drag flick was once again saved by Vanasch as Soorma held on to secure victory.