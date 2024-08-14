sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:46 IST, August 14th 2024

Hockey India Gives Ultimate Honour to Legendary Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh After His Retirement

Hockey India on Wednesday decided to retire the jersey number of goalkeeping stalwart P R Sreejesh at the senior level after he bid adieu to the game following his starring role in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the just-concluded Paris Games.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PR Sreejesh bids adieu at Paris Olympics
PR Sreejesh bids adieu at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
