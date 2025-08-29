Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China HighLights: India Defeat China 4-3 In Thrilling Encounter
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Highlights: India defeated China 4-3 to open their Asia Cup hockey campaign in Rajgir on Friday.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Highlights: India started their Asia Cup campaign on a winning note with a thrilling 4-3 victory over China in Rajgir on Friday. Jugraj Singh also registered his name on the score sheet. For China Shihao Du (12’), Benhai Chen (35’), Jiesheng Gao (41’) were the scorers.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Highlights: Captain Harmanpreet Singh has missed a penalty stroke; otherwise, the scoreline would have been much more humiliating for the Chinese team.
29 August 2025 at 17:07 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: India Defeat China 4-3
Riding on captain Harmanpreet Singh's hat-trick, India have defeated China 4-3 in the Asia Cup hockey in Rajgir on Friday. The scoreline could have been more humiliating for China had Harmanpreet not missed a penalty stroke.
29 August 2025 at 17:01 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Three minutes left
Time is running out for China to find an equaliser.
29 August 2025 at 16:56 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Jarmanpreet is shown a yellow
Jarmanpreet Singh has been given a yellow card, and he will have to sit out for five minutes.
29 August 2025 at 16:49 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: India score their 4th
Harmanpreet Singh has scored his hat-trick as India have taken a 4-3 lead against China. Harmanpreet has converted from the penalty corner.
29 August 2025 at 16:39 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: China have equalised
Gao JieSheng has converted the penalty corner and China are backin to the game.
29 August 2025 at 16:35 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Harmanpreet misses a penalty
India squander a golden chance as Harmanpreet Singh has missed a penalty. The Indian captain sends the goalkeeper into the wrong direction, but his stroke hits the post.
29 August 2025 at 16:31 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: China equalised but goal is disallowed
China have scored their third, but the goal is disallowed after India opted for a referral. The replay shows there's a push at the time of the buildup.
29 August 2025 at 16:26 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: China reduce the lead
Chen BenHai scores from the penalty corner as China have reduced the lead.
29 August 2025 at 16:23 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: India score their third goal
Abhishek injects the penalty corner and Harmanpreet Singh's fiery shot trickles down through the Chinese goalkeeper's feet and goes into the net.
29 August 2025 at 16:17 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Third quarter is underway
The third quarter has started.
29 August 2025 at 16:07 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: the second quarter ends
It's halftime in Rajgir and India are leading the match 2-1.
29 August 2025 at 16:06 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Indian piling up the pressure
India have scored their third goal, but it is disallowed as the ball hits the feet of an Indian player.
29 August 2025 at 15:58 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Hardik Singh is shown a green card
Hardik Singh will have to sit out for two minutes
29 August 2025 at 15:52 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: India double their lead
Hardik plays the ball to Harmanpreet Singh who unleashes a powerful shot to double India's lead.
29 August 2025 at 15:50 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: India hit back
Jugraj Singh doesn't make a mistake this time as his shot gets through the Chinese blockade.
29 August 2025 at 15:42 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: First quarter ends
Harmanpreet Singh shots it wide and the first quarter comes to an end.
29 August 2025 at 15:41 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Another penalty corner for India
Jarmanpreet Singh's shot hits the Chinese captain's feet, and the home side has a penalty corner.
29 August 2025 at 15:39 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: China take the lead
China have converted their first penalty corner. Dragflicker Du Shihao gets the right placement, but it's Sanjay who gets a deflection as the ball enters the goal.
29 August 2025 at 15:35 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Jarmanpreet Singh has been linking up well
Jarmanpreet Singh is playing a key role in linking up the midfield with the defence and attack.
29 August 2025 at 15:31 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score
The penalty corner doesn't really pave the way for India. The ball is passed to Hardik on the left flank, who manages to find Mandeep. Mandeep pushes the ball to the goal, but the goal is cancelled due to a push in the D box. China won the referral.
29 August 2025 at 15:27 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Penalty corner for India
Sanjay gets the ball to Rajkumar who tries to keep the ball down.
29 August 2025 at 15:23 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: match starts
India have started on a positive note. Mandeep passes the ball to Abhishek, who has a go at the Chinese goal, but the shot is blocked.
29 August 2025 at 15:20 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Match to start
Both teams have walked oyt to the middle and the pre-match ritual is being conducted.
29 August 2025 at 15:11 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Match to start shortly
The India vs China Asia Cup hockey match will start shortly.
29 August 2025 at 15:08 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: India announce starting XI
29 August 2025 at 15:06 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is present in the stadium
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has arrived at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.
29 August 2025 at 15:06 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Hockey India announced free entry for Asia Cup
Hockey India has announced free tickets for all of India's matches in the Asia Cup.
29 August 2025 at 15:03 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: India vs China H2H record
Since 2013, both teams have been involved in seven matches and India have won six of them with China winning the remaining one.
29 August 2025 at 14:52 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: India's squad for Asia Cup
Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh
Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi
29 August 2025 at 14:38 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Korea started their Asia Cup defence
Korea thrashed Chinese Taipei 7-0 to start their Asia Cup hockey defence in Rajgir on Friday.
29 August 2025 at 14:37 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: Asia Cup hockey live streaming
The Asia Cup hockey match between India and China will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
29 August 2025 at 14:28 IST
Asia Cup Hockey 2025, India vs China Live Score: India host Asia Cup hockey in Rajgir
India will host China in the Asia Cup at the Bihar University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Friday.