India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India Look To Maintain Strong Run
India will face Kazakhstan in the Asia Cup Hockey in their last Pool A match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Get all live updates here.
India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India will host Kazakhstan in an Asia Cup Hockey Pool A match in Rajgir on Monday. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have already qualified for the Super 4s and will look to carry on the momentum. The three-time champions defeated China 4-2, followed by a thrilling 4-3 win over Japan.
India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Harmanpreet Singh is the leading scorer at the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 with five goals, and the Indian captain is leading the race to be the top scorer in the tournament.
1 September 2025 at 19:43 IST
India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Asia Cup 2025 live streaming
The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan will have a live telecast on Sony Sports network, while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
1 September 2025 at 19:34 IST
India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Indian tean announced
1 September 2025 at 19:13 IST
India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India face Kazakhstan in Asia Cup Hockey
Hosts India will take on Kazakhstan in their last Pool A fixture in the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir on Monday.