Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 1 September 2025 at 19:43 IST

India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India Look To Maintain Strong Run

India will face Kazakhstan in the Asia Cup Hockey in their last Pool A match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Get all live updates here.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow : Google News Icon  
India vs Kazakhstan Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Score
India vs Kazakhstan Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Score | Image: ANI

India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India will host Kazakhstan in an Asia Cup Hockey  Pool A match in Rajgir on Monday. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have already qualified for the Super 4s and will look to carry on the momentum. The three-time champions defeated China 4-2, followed by a thrilling 4-3 win over Japan.

Live Blog

India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Harmanpreet Singh is the leading scorer at the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 with five goals, and the Indian captain is leading the race to be the top scorer in the tournament.

1 September 2025 at 19:43 IST

India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Asia Cup 2025 live streaming

The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan will have a live telecast on Sony Sports network, while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

1 September 2025 at 19:34 IST

India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Indian tean announced

1 September 2025 at 19:13 IST

India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India face Kazakhstan in Asia Cup Hockey

Hosts India will take on Kazakhstan in their last Pool A fixture in the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir on Monday.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 1 September 2025 at 19:16 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source