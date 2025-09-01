India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India Look To Maintain Strong Run

India vs Kazakhstan Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Score | Image: ANI

India vs Kazakhstan Live Score, Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India will host Kazakhstan in an Asia Cup Hockey Pool A match in Rajgir on Monday. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. have already qualified for the Super 4s and will look to carry on the momentum. The three-time champions defeated China 4-2, followed by a thrilling 4-3 win over Japan.