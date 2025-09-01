India vs Kazakhstan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup Hockey Live In India?

India will seek to finish the group stage on a winning note when they take on Kazakhstan in their final Pool A match on Monday. The hosts have defeated China and Japan in successive matches and have already qualified for the Super4s.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh has led from the front and has been the flagbearer with five goals in two matches. All of his goals have been from penalty corners, and India will look to better their conversion rate against Kazakhstan. Leaky defence has been a problem for the hosts and head coach Craig Fulton is expected to make some changes in order to get the defensive shape back in line.

India have lifted the Asia Cup trophy on three occasions and winning the Asia Cup will also guarantee a place in the next edition of the FIH World Cup.

India vs Kazakhstan Hockey Asia Cup Live Streaming

When is the India vs Kazakhstan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India vs Kazakhstan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on September 1.

Where will the India vs Kazakhstan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The India vs Kazakhstan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.

What time will the India vs Kazakhstan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match start?

The India vs Kazakhstan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs Kazakhstan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live on TV?

The Asia Cup Hockey match between India and Kazakhstan will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Kazakhstan Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match?