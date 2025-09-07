India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Highlights: India Thrash Korea 4-1 To Lift Fourth Title, Qualify For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Highlights: India have defeated South Korea 4-1 in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final and have also secured a spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Highlights: Goals from Dilpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Sukhjeet Singh have secured a brilliant 4-1 victory for India over South Korea in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final in Rajgir. The win helps India to secure a direct qualification in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Highlights: India have had a rough 2025, having narrowly escaped relegation in the FIH Hockey Pro League. A statement win in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 has now sent a strong message.
7 September 2025 at 21:35 IST
7 September 2025 at 21:12 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Time is runing out for Korea
The defending champions are trying to put India into pressure as the match has entered its penultimate time.
7 September 2025 at 21:08 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Less than 7 minutes left in the game
India have less than seven minutes left to rewrite history on the home soil.
7 September 2025 at 21:04 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Korea have pulled one back
Korea have scored one back from a penalty corner.
7 September 2025 at 20:59 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: India score their 3rd
Harmanpreet Singh feeds a ball into the circle and Raj Kumar has the ball. He launches a shot towards the goal and Dilpreet is there to turn it towards the goal.
7 September 2025 at 20:47 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Indian defence has been brilliant
Korea have two back-to-back corners, but the Indian defenders have managed to thwart the danger away.
7 September 2025 at 20:45 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Korea have been awarded a penalty corner
Jarmanpreet couldn't control the ball and it goes high in the air.
7 September 2025 at 20:43 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Indian defence has been solid
A South Korean player surges through the Indian defence towards the goal but Vivek Sagar Prasad clears the ball.
7 September 2025 at 20:39 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: India squander another chance
Abhishek finds himself in a space and launches a shot towards the goal. But the Korean keeper thwarts the shot.
7 September 2025 at 20:34 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Second half resumes
India ended the first half on a high and will be eager to start the 3rd quarter with the same momentum.
7 September 2025 at 20:22 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Dilpreet Singh doubles the lead
Sanjay controls a long ball delightfully and sets it up for Dilpreet. Dilpreet takes a shot and the Korean goalkeeper doesn't have any chance.
7 September 2025 at 20:19 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: game has died down a bit
Both teams have lost their way as it seems.
7 September 2025 at 20:16 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: The combination between Indian defence and midfield has been commendable
India have intercepted multiple Korean attempts in the middle of the pitch.
7 September 2025 at 20:14 IST
India vs Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: India are not taking any risks
The hosts are happy to soak up all the Korean pressure as of now.
7 September 2025 at 20:10 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Penalty corner
India have been awarded the first penalty corner of the game. But after the referral the referee has overturned the decision.
7 September 2025 at 20:07 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Jugraj is shown a green card
Jugraj Singh will have to spend the next two minutes on the bench for a foul.
7 September 2025 at 20:05 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: 2nd quarter starts
India will hope to extend their lead ahead of halftime.
7 September 2025 at 20:02 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: 1st quarter ends
India end the first quarter on a high.
7 September 2025 at 20:00 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Good pressure from India
Rajkumar Pal receives a ball on the right flank and he dribbles past a couple of defenders to pass it to Abhishek. Abhishek tries to launch a reverse hit towards the goal but it misses the target.
7 September 2025 at 19:57 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: India fail to convert the penalty stroke
Jugraj Singh tries to find the left corner but the Korean goalkeeper anticipates it right and parries it away.
7 September 2025 at 19:55 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Good spell from India
India have a penalty stroke as the goalkeeper tries to save it ahead of the last line.
7 September 2025 at 19:52 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Korea pushing for an equaliser
South Korea are adamant to level the score, but the Indian defence has been rock-solid so far.
7 September 2025 at 19:48 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: India take an early lead
Sukhjeet Singh scores for India. Harmanpreet Singh finds Sukhjeet inside the box and the latter smashes a reverse tomahawk which gets past the Korean goalkeeper.
7 September 2025 at 19:41 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Both teams are on the pitch
National anthem is being played and match will start in the next few minutes.
7 September 2025 at 19:44 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: South Korea are the defending champions
Defending champions South Korea are the favourites in the final, but three-time Asia Cup champions India have been dominant from the start.
7 September 2025 at 19:23 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh will play a pivotal role
Conversion from penalty corners has been an issue and the onus will be on captain Harmanpreet Singh to do his thing.
7 September 2025 at 19:15 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: India name starting XI
7 September 2025 at 18:38 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Asia Cup Hockey final time and live streaming
The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final between India and Korea will start at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
7 September 2025 at 18:37 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: Stakes will be high
A win in the Asia Cup Hockey final would guarantee a place in the next edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup.
7 September 2025 at 18:35 IST
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Final Live Score: India to face South Korea in final
The Harmanpreet Singh-led India will take on South Korea in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final on Sunday in Rajgir.