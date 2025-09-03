India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Super 4s Highlights: India Play Out A 2-2 Draw Against South Korea
India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Highlights: Riding on goals from Mandeep and Hardik, India have played out a 2-2 draw with South Korea in a Asia Cup Hockey Super 4s encounter in Rajgir on Wednesday.
Hardik and Mandeep score for India while Jihun Yang and Hyeonhong Kim found their names on the scoresheet for South Korea.
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Super 4s Highlights: India will next face Malaysia on September 4, followed by a match against China on September 6.
3 September 2025 at 21:52 IST
Barrages of Indian attack
Indian players are pressing high up in the pitch as the host is trying to find a late winner.
3 September 2025 at 21:47 IST
less than seven minutes of left in the match
Still plenty of time for India to find an equaliser.
3 September 2025 at 21:44 IST
India have equalised
Sukhjeet finds Mandeep in the far right corner, and Mandeep doesn't make a mistake and pushes it into the Korean goal.
3 September 2025 at 21:40 IST
India piling up the pressure
Mandip surges through the Korean defence and hits it on the turn. But the Korean goalkeeper paves it away.
3 September 2025 at 21:39 IST
Another chance gets begging
Jugraj pushes it, but the ball is too high and the referee gives South Korea a free hit.
3 September 2025 at 21:38 IST
4th and last quarter starts
Time is running out for India.
3 September 2025 at 21:32 IST
India fail to convert a penalty corner
Harmanpreet Singh has failed to convert a penalty corner just before the end of the 3rd quarter.
3 September 2025 at 21:31 IST
Abhishek misses another
Hardik passes the ball to Abhishek, who takes a pause before launching a shot towards the goal. But it misses a target.
3 September 2025 at 21:28 IST
Another chance gets begging
Abhishek gets the ball in front of the goal, takes a turn and launches a tomahawk. But it sails over the goal.
3 September 2025 at 21:26 IST
India squander a golden chance
Sukhjeet has a clear chance but couldn't slot it past the Korean goalkeeper.
3 September 2025 at 21:23 IST
South Korea have been very rigid defensively
India have got a number of free hits in the South Korean attacking third, but it hasn't been of much help.
3 September 2025 at 21:21 IST
South Korea have asked for a referral
South Korea have reviewed for a penalty corner but they have lost their referral.
3 September 2025 at 21:18 IST
3rd quarter starts
Plenty of time for India to mount a comeback.
3 September 2025 at 21:03 IST
South Korea dictate the game
South Korea have continued to build pressure on India. They have defended in numbers and have attacked with all their energy.
3 September 2025 at 20:58 IST
India squander another chance
Jarmanpreet finds some space and shoots it towards the goal. But the South Korean goalkeeper shoves it away.
3 September 2025 at 20:55 IST
yellow card for Sarpanch sahab
Harmanpreet Singh is shown a green card and he will have to sit out for two minutes.
3 September 2025 at 20:52 IST
Koreans have defended pretty well so far
Sanjay Manpreet and Jugraj have come onto the pitch.
3 September 2025 at 20:49 IST
Second quarter has started
Suraj Karkera has come in the goal and India will start afresh in the second quarter.
3 September 2025 at 20:47 IST
South Korea take lead
Hyeonhong Kim strikes converts from the penalty corner to provide South Korea with a lead.
3 September 2025 at 20:41 IST
South Korea have levelled the score
Jihun Yang makes it look easy and converts to level the score at 1-1.
3 September 2025 at 20:39 IST
South Korea have a penalty stroke
Jugrag pushes a South Korean player inside the D box and after TV review, South Korea have been awarded a penalty corner.
3 September 2025 at 20:38 IST
South Korea have shown their attacking ambition
South Korea are trying to push the Indian team with their attacking intent.
3 September 2025 at 20:34 IST
India have their lead
Hardik Singh dribbles past a number of Korean defenders and slots it past the goalkeeper to provide India a lead.
3 September 2025 at 20:32 IST
Indian players are combining up well
India get a penalty corner after Abhishek is tackled by South Korean players.
3 September 2025 at 20:27 IST
India fail to convert
Indian players go the innovative way, but it doesn't materialise for the home side.
3 September 2025 at 20:26 IST
Penalty corner of India
India have piled on pressure from the very first moment and have a penalty corner.
3 September 2025 at 20:25 IST
How the turf will behave?
The ball is expected to travel fast and an uneven bounce is expected as rain has soaked the pitch.
3 September 2025 at 20:22 IST
Players have made it to the pitch
The match will finally start.
3 September 2025 at 20:20 IST
Rain has interrupted again
Rain has disrupted the match proceedings again.
3 September 2025 at 20:16 IST
Match to start shortly
Players are warming up again and the match will start at 8:20 PM IST.
3 September 2025 at 20:12 IST
Goodness for Indian fans
Players have made it to the turf as water is being cleaned out of the pitch.
3 September 2025 at 20:04 IST
Match yet to start
Despite the stopping of the rain, the match is yet to get underway. We continue to wait for the official signal.
3 September 2025 at 19:51 IST
Rain has stopped
The rain has stopped, but due to heavy waterlogging on the turf, the match hasn't started yet.
3 September 2025 at 19:44 IST
Rain is pouring heavily in Rajgir
Suddenly, the rain has become heavier just ahead of the start of the match and players have taken shelter in the dugout.
3 September 2025 at 19:38 IST
Match to start shortly
Both teams have lined up on the field and the match will start shortly.
3 September 2025 at 19:35 IST
H2H record
21 matches have been played between India and South Korea. India have won 10 matches, lost two while 9 matches have been drawn.
10 2 9
3 September 2025 at 19:25 IST
Eyes on the big prize
The winner of the Asia Cup Hockey will be guaranteed a direct entry into the FIH Hockey World Cup.
3 September 2025 at 19:19 IST
India announce starting XI
3 September 2025 at 18:48 IST
Indian coach Craig Fulton expresses his confidence ahead of the match
Craig Fulton: "We had enough training in the areas we wanted to improve; this game (against Kazakhstan) came at the right time because it gave us a lot more focus on the final third. Players are feeling a bit more confident, and have a bit more feel of working together. That was lacking, I think, in the other two games."
3 September 2025 at 18:47 IST
Asia Cup hockey live streaming
The live telecast of the match will be on Sony Sports netweork while the live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
3 September 2025 at 18:46 IST
India to flex their muscle against South Korea
India will host South Korea in an Asia Cup Super 4s fixture in Rajgir on Wednesday.