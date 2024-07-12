Published 14:37 IST, July 12th 2024
Indian hockey defender Jarmanpreet, who once served doping ban, geared up for Olympics debut
A frustrating doping ban jolted Jarmanpreet Singh's career in 2016, but he has long forgotten that bitter episode and the defender is all geared up for his Olympics debut in Paris later this month.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India hockey stars pose for a squad photo | Image: Hockey India
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:37 IST, July 12th 2024