Published 14:06 IST, October 5th 2024
Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet credits HIL for personal growth, excited at league's return
National men's hockey team captain and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh, who has scored 205 goals in 234 international appearances, on Saturday credited the Hockey India League (HIL) for playing a pivotal role in his career development.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harmanpreet Singh in action | Image: ACT 2024
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:06 IST, October 5th 2024