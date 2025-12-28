Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Concludes 2025 With Success, Clinch Two Major International Medals Under PR Sreejesh

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team signed off 2025 as a highly successful year, marked by two major international medals and a structured build-up towards the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 held in December.

The foundation of the campaign was laid through a series of intensive national training camps held throughout the year under the guidance of PR Sreejesh. Through these camps, the coach built a squad and prepared the players to be at their best as the season progressed towards the Junior World Cup in December, as per a press release from Hockey India.

India's competitive build-up began with the Four Nations Tournament in June, which served as an important preparatory assignment against quality European opposition. Facing hosts Germany along with Spain, and Australia, the Indian junior side tested their systems against heavyweights and finished the tournament in third place, registering a key 2-1 victory over Australia in the 3rd/4th place match. The tournament provided valuable match exposure and clarity on combinations as the team continued its World Cup preparations.

Next, they carried the momentum and learnings into the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in October, where India produced a strong and consistent run to claim the Silver Medal. The team registered important victories over Great Britain, New Zealand and Malaysia and also played out a 3-3 draw against Pakistan, and progressed to the Final after a composed league stage performance. In the title clash, India conceded an unfortunate goal in the 59th minute and lost 1-2 to Australia and settled for the Silver Medal.

All the preparation led the side to the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, the most important assignment of the season, where India delivered a memorable campaign on home soil. India began their campaign with three comfortable wins in the Pool Stage over Chile, Oman and Switzerland, respectively and entered the knockout rounds.

The Quarter-Final proved to be a defining moment, as the Indian team held their nerve and defeated Belgium 4-3 in shootout to book a place in the Semi-Finals. Goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh showed incredible class and valour with two crucial saves in the shootout to ensure India progressed ahead in the tournament.

Unfortunately, India lost 1-5 in the Semi-Final against champions Germany but responded with character in the 3rd/4th place playoff, producing an incredible comeback against Argentina to secure the bronze medal. Despite being two goals down by the fourth quarter, India gave it their all in the final 15 minutes of the match and secured four back-to-back goals to seal the tie and win their second international medal of the year.

Manmeet Singh finished as India's highest goalscorer with six goals, while Shardanand Tiwari and Dilraj Singh contributed five goals each.

As the year progressed, the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team visibly shaped into a settled and confident unit, with several players stepping up at crucial moments. Captain Rohit grew into a commanding leader over the season while also sharpening his dragflicking skills, which became a key weapon in important matches. In attack, Dilraj Singh and Arshdeep Singh found consistent scoring form, giving India a cutting edge in the forward line. At the back, Prince Deep Singh matured into a dependable presence, delivering composed performances in high-pressure situations, while Anmol Ekka emerged as the engine of the side, dictating play and linking defence to attack from midfield.