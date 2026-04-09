Indian Women's Hockey Team Leaves For Four-Match Series In Argentina

The Indian Women's Hockey Team departed from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Thursday evening for Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they will take on the hosts in a four-match series from April 13 to April 17.

Notably, Captain Salima Tete is unable to travel with the team due to illness, and in her absence, experienced forward Navneet Kaur will lead the side as stand-in Captain for the tour, according to a press release from Hockey India.

The tour is set to play a crucial role in India's preparations for a packed international calendar ahead, including the FIH Women's World Cup and the Asian Games. The four-match series will provide the team with valuable high-intensity game time while also allowing the coaching staff to assess combinations and fine-tune strategies against a strong South American side.

The squad has been training in Bengaluru over the past few weeks, focusing on tactical discipline, structured play, fitness, and building cohesion within the group. Led by Captain Salima Tete, the team heads into the series with confidence following a commendable runner-up finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 held in Hyderabad, Telangana.

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Expressing her thoughts ahead of departure, stand-in Captain Navneet Kaur said, "This series is a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against a quality side like Argentina. We have had a very productive training camp in Bengaluru, and the focus has been on improving our structure and decision-making in key moments. The team is feeling confident and excited to put our plans into action."

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