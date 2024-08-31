sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:30 IST, August 31st 2024

NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother have died after their bicycles were hit by a car

NHL player Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in his home state of New Jersey. He was 31.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Johnny Gaudreau
Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau plays during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia. | Image: AP
