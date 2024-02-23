English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Janneke Schopman resigns as chief coach of Indian women's hockey team

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman resigned on Friday, days after creating a furore by claiming that she was not valued and respected enough by the national federation.

Press Trust Of India
Janneke Schopman
Janneke Schopman | Image:Hockey India
Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman resigned on Friday, days after creating a furore by claiming that she was not valued and respected enough by the national federation.

The Dutch coach had taken over the reins of the women's team in 2021 from Sjoerd Marine, who had led the side to a historic fourth position at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schopman's contract was to end in August this year after the Paris Olympics but following her recent critical comments, it was expected that she won't continue.

Hockey India (HI) informed that the 46-year-old coach tendered her resignation to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey after the conclusion of team's outing in the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Odisha.

"At the back of the disappointment at the recent Olympic Qualifiers, her resignation has paved the way for Hockey India to look for a suitable Chief Coach for the Women's Hockey Team who could prepare the Indian Team for the next Women's World Cup in 2026 and Los Angeles Olympics 2028," Hockey India said in a release.

"It is time to begin a fresh chapter in Indian women's hockey with the players progress being at the centre of our focus," the statement added. 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 21:04 IST

