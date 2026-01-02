Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne Makes A Return, Appointed As Head Coach Of Indian Women's Hockey Team

Former Dutch field hockey player Sjoerd Marijne returns to the coaching helm of the Indian hockey setup after being named as the chief coach of the women's team by Hockey India.

The Dutchman previously coached the Indian Women's hockey side towards a clinical performance, securing the fourth position in the Tokyo Olympics. It was the Indian Women's second appearance at the quadrennial event in over 36 years.

Sjoerd Marijne Returns As Head Coach Of India Women's Hockey Team

Sjoerd Marijne is well acquainted with the Indian hockey setup due to his previous association. Under his leadership, the Indian women's hockey team rose to new heights, securing a top ten position in the world rankings.

Marijne remained as India's coach from 2017 to 2021, and his stint ascended the Indian Women's Hockey Team to another level. He returns to the fray in 2026 to guide India to even greater heights in the game.

Advertisement

The Dutchman will receive support from Matias Vila, who will serve as the analytical coach. Dr Wayne Lombard, who was part of India's famous fourth-place finish at the Olympics, also returns as Scientific Advisor and Head of Athletic Performance.

Dr Lombard will be supported by Rodet Yila and Ciara Yila as scientific advisors.

Advertisement

Upon his return to India as the chief coach of the Women's Hockey team, Marijne said, "It’s great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage."

Hockey India President Welcomes Sjoerd Marijne As Head Coach

Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey welcomes back Sjoerd Marijne with open arms and also expressed gratitude to MYAS and SAI for the swift appointment to ensure the team's preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

"We welcome Sjoerd Marijne, and the entire support staff to the Indian Hockey family. We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for expediting the appointment in order to ensure the team's preparations for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers is not hampered.

"Emphasis has a been laid on fitness of the team, which was one of the key reasons for Indian Women's historic performance in Tokyo. We look forward to a fruitful stint," Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.