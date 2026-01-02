Wait For New Champions Ends As Men's Hockey India League Starts On Saturday

This will be the second edition of the revived Men's Hockey India League and is scheduled to be held in multiple cities, starting with Chennai, then moving to Ranchi, and concluding in Bhubaneswar, with the final on January 26. It was Hockey India's endeavour to bring the league to as many hockey-loving cities as possible, ensuring more fans of the game could experience high-octane matches featuring top players from across the globe.



This season will have a single round-robin stage, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout rounds, unlike the previous edition, which split the teams into two groups of four teams for the first phase. In the playoffs, the top 2 teams will compete against each other in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the final and the loser going into Qualifier 2. The second team of Qualifier 2 will be decided by the winner of Eliminator 1, which will be against the team ranked 3rd and 4th on the league table.



The eight teams featured in the Men's HIL include defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers, Hyderabad Toofans, Soorma Hockey Club, SG Pipers, Tamil Nadu Dragons, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals and HIL GC, which has taken over UP Rudras.



Some of the top Indian players to look out for this season includes the likes of India Captain Harmanpreet Singh for Soorma Hockey Club, Hardik Singh for HIL GC, Manpreet Singh for Ranchi Royals and Rupinder Pal Singh who returns to competitive hockey with SG Pipers among a host of other senior stars while Junior World Cup Bronze winners will also be a treat to watch with India Colts Captain Rohit and Dilraj Singh turning up for SG Pipers, Amir Ali and Manmeet for Ranchi Royals, Sunil PR for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers and Prince Deep Singh for Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons.



Among foreign players to watch out for are Tom Boon with Ranchi Royals, Christopher Ruhr with Sharchi Bengal Tigers, Vincent Vanasch and Victor Wegnez with Soorma, Arthur Van Doren and Alexander Hendrickx with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers and Sam Ward with HIL GC.

