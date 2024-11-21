sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |

Published 15:39 IST, November 21st 2024

We're Back: Indian Women's Hockey Team Starts LA 2028 Journey on Bright Note

A new-look and much-fitter Indian women's hockey team started its 2028 Los Angeles Olympics' qualification journey in the most perfect manner, producing a scintillating, unbeaten performance during its title-defending Asian Champions Trophy campaign.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian women's hockey team
Indian women's hockey team | Image: Hockey India
Advertisement

Loading...

14:35 IST, November 21st 2024

Champions Trophy Olympics