  • Homes Of Chiefs' Quarterback Patrick Mahomes And Tight End Travis Kelce Were Broken Into Last Month

Published 19:38 IST, November 14th 2024

Homes Of Chiefs' Quarterback Patrick Mahomes And Tight End Travis Kelce Were Broken Into Last Month

According to police reports, last month, the homes of tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs were broken into within days of one another.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes wait to lead the team onto the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. | Image: AP Photo
