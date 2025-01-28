Hosting 2036 Olympics Will Take Indian Sports To New Heights: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is putting all its might behind the ambitious bid to bag the hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, which will take Indian sports to new heights and create opportunities across different sectors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games here as a guest of honour, the PM reiterated that the bid, if successful, will be a game-changer for country's infrastructure.

"We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new heights," the PM said here.

"Olympics is not just a sporting event. Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes. It spurs construction, creates new connectivity, transport facilities and most important of all, boosts tourism," he added.

"People from all over the world, including the athletes, will come down to India." Modi had expressed India's intention to host the 2036 Games during the International Olympic Committee's Session in Mumbai in 2023. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has submitted the official letter of intent to the IOC.

The IOC will not decide before 2026 and the next step for India is to prepare an official bid, detailing its broad plan for the Games.

Countries like Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are also in the running for the 2036 hosting rights and it would take a significant effort to upstage their bids.

"It is our endeavour to enhance your capabilities and we are focussed on supporting you. We consider sports an essential aspect in development of country," Modi said addressing the gathered athletes at the ceremony.

"India is becoming one of the biggest economies in the world and the sporting economy must have a share in this. The coaches, trainers, nutritionists, physiotherapists, doctors and equipment, all these are part of this." Talking about the National Games, he said, "These Games are more than just a sporting event. It is a great platform to showcase the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' It is a celebration of India's rich diversity and unity.

"We are creating more and more opportunities for our athletes so they can enhance their potential to the fullest. We consider sports as a key driver for India's holistic development." He also talked about the various government programmes which have benefitted the athletes, including the Target Olympic Podium Scheme and the Khelo India initiative.

"The sports budget has been increased three-fold and we have spent crores of rupees under TOPS for the benefit of the athletes.

"Because of Khelo India Youth Games, the young athletes are getting a chance to move ahead. The same is true for Khelo India University Games, the university students are getting new opportunities.

"After the Khelo India Para Games, the para athletes are achieving success." The Prime Minister also gave some fitness tips to the youth, advising them to reduce their intake of oil and do more exercise to fight the growing menace of obesity.