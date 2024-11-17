sb.scorecardresearch
  • Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai ‘stable’ after falling ill during game in Amsterdam

Published 18:32 IST, November 17th 2024

Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai was in “stable” condition after he was evacuated from the Nations League game against the Netherlands, the Hungarian Football Federation said on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai ‘stable’ after falling ill | Image: AP
