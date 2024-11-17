Published 18:32 IST, November 17th 2024
Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai ‘stable’ after falling ill during game in Amsterdam
Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai was in “stable” condition after he was evacuated from the Nations League game against the Netherlands, the Hungarian Football Federation said on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai ‘stable’ after falling ill | Image: AP
