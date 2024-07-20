sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 17:35 IST, July 20th 2024

I will miss my daughter, but it's also about achieving Olympic medal: Archer Deepika

Deepika’s determination to achieve glory in the ultimate sporting event in the world was evident when she stayed away from her daughter for two months to finetune her preparation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deepika Kumari
Deepika Kumari aiming for a bullseye during an Archery event. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

17:35 IST, July 20th 2024