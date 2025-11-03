‘I Wouldn’t Let Women’s Cricket Happen’: Old Srinivasan Tweet Resurfaces as India Lifts the World Cup

New Delhi: The Women in Blue have created history. After 52 long years since the first Women’s World Cup, India has finally brought the trophy home. The team’s victory has united the nation in celebration, marking a golden chapter in Indian sports. From cheering crowds to emotional messages online, it’s a win that goes beyond the boundary.

However, amid the celebrations, an old tweet from former BCCI chief N. Srinivasan has once again gone viral. The tweet, which reportedly read “I wouldn’t let women’s cricket happen,” has resurfaced on social media, sparking a heated debate about how far women’s cricket has come in India. Many users are sharing screenshots of the old statement, contrasting it with the team’s glorious win.

The post has drawn widespread criticism, with fans and former players calling out the outdated thinking that once limited women’s opportunities in sports. “This win is a slap on the face of every person who ever doubted women’s cricket,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). Others have shared emotional messages, thanking the players for rewriting history and inspiring millions of young girls across the country.

The women’s team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, displayed exceptional grit and teamwork throughout the tournament. Their journey wasn’t easy facing tough opponents, unpredictable weather, and immense pressure. Yet, they stayed focused and fearless, showing the world that Indian women’s cricket has come of age.

In the final match, India defeated defending champions Australia in a thrilling game that kept fans glued to their screens till the last over. As the celebrations continue, Srinivasan’s old words serve as a reminder of how much things have changed and how important it is to never underestimate a dream.