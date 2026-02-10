ICC T20 World Cup U-Turn: Big Talk, Bigger Backdown by Dumbfound Pakistan on India Match

New Delhi: After days of threats, protests, and political boasting, dumbfound Pakistan has finally retracted its stand and agreed to play India in the T20 World Cup 2026. After talks with the International Cricket Council, the Pakistani government decided to withdraw its proposed boycott, and the eagerly anticipated India-Pakistan match will now proceed as planned on February 15.

Just a few days ago, Pakistan was considering boycotting India, refusing to participate in the match, and even showing their disapproval by donning black bands during play. Due to the PCB's tough public stance, there was uncertainty around the tournament's most significant and lucrative match. The same Pakistan has now subtly complied, revealing yet another significant change in policy.

Government Issues Official Statement Confirming U-Turn

The decision was confirmed through the Government of Pakistan’s official social media account, which released the following statement:

ISLAMABAD, February 9, 2026.

Advertisement

The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan’s leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges.

Advertisement

The Government further noted the statement by BCB President, Mr. Amin ul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation is received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh.

This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka. During their warm and friendly conversation, they recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse.

In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations.

The Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan extend their best wishes to the "Men in Green." We remain confident that our team will carry the spirit of sportsmanship and national pride onto the field as they compete for global glory.

Pressure Mounts as Pakistan Gives In After Days of Talks

This formal declaration validated what had been developing behind closed doors for several days. The PCB, BCB, and ICC engaged in heated talks during the previous week in an attempt to convince Pakistan to revoke its boycott threat.

With the future of the tournament's most important match at stake, ICC director Imran Khawaja and Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman Aminul Islam traveled to Lahore on Sunday for direct discussions with PCB officials.

Boycott Justified in Name of Bangladesh Solidarity

After Bangladesh declined to travel to India for its tournaments, citing security concerns, Pakistan had previously declared its intention to boycott the India match in support of Bangladesh. However, Pakistan's defense started to collapse as the ICC took an accepting stance toward Bangladesh.

The PCB gradually started to back up since it had no more powerful support for its protest.

According to reports, Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the PCB and Pakistan's interior minister, informed reporters that Pakistan had no complaints of its own and that its stance was solely motivated by sympathy for Bangladesh.

According to reports, he also said that if positive things happened, the board would be open to reevaluating its boycott. Now, that reexamination has become a total reversal.

Players in Colombo Waited for Political Clearance

The Pakistani team continued its preparations in Colombo while the political and administrative drama played out. Salman Mirza, a fast bowler, made it apparent that the players were awaiting government instructions.

He stated that the team was focused on the competition as a whole and would play anybody they were told to face prior to the match against the USA. He emphasized that the government had the final say over India and that the players would abide by the ruling.

Mirza said that the team was taking each game as it came and focusing on the USA encounter. He emphasized that the USA had defeated Pakistan in the last tournament and that performance improvement, not political unpredictability, was the immediate priority.

ICC Shows Leniency Towards Bangladesh

At the heart of the controversy was Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India, which resulted to their replacement by Scotland in the tournament. The ICC decided not to penalize the Bangladesh Cricket Board in spite of this disturbance.

The international organization affirmed on Monday that Bangladesh would not face any monetary, athletic, or administrative sanctions and that it would still have the option to appeal to the Dispute Resolution Committee.

Bangladesh Assured Future Hosting Rights

The ICC stated that their choice of facilitative assistance over punitive penalties was founded on neutrality and justice. Bangladesh was also guaranteed the chance to host an ICC event between 2028 and 2031 as part of the agreement, subject to standard procedures and operational needs.

Bangladesh was also crucial in convincing Pakistan to call off the boycott. Aminul Islam, the president of the BCB, openly pushed the PCB to proceed with the match on February 15. After returning from Pakistan, he said he was deeply moved by Pakistan’s support and encouraged them to play the game for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem.

Another Policy Flip Exposes Dumbfound Pakistan

The boycott's moral foundation crumbled when Bangladesh itself invited Pakistan to join. With no other option but to comply with ICC requirements, the PCB was left in isolation. Pakistan's approach to the problem has been characterized by ambiguity and inconsistency, ranging from harsh remarks to abrupt surrender, from boycott threats to discussions of black bands.