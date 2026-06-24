India B Seniors Lead; Women’s Semifinalists Confirmed As Asia Cup Bridge Nears Knockouts

Host nation India secured its first knockout milestone today at the 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships 2026, held under the recognition of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The Indian Women’s team officially sealed their place in Friday’s semi-finals, while India B surged to the top of the Seniors table with a commanding lead. India A remains in contention across multiple divisions as the tournament heads into its final qualifying rounds at the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon.

The Women’s double round robin concluded with China finishing at the top of the table on 127.61 Victory Points (VPs), followed by Indonesia on 108.23 VPs, India A on 105.30 VPs, and Japan on 89.14 VPs. These four teams will contest the semi-finals on Friday. India B finished its campaign in ninth place with 69.98 VPs.

In the Seniors division, India B dominated the field with 144.67 VPs, holding an 11.48 VP cushion over second-placed Australia on 133.19 VPs. Chinese Taipei followed in third with 127.44 VPs. Japan sits fourth on 113.82 VPs, but India A is close behind in fifth with 109.94 VPs, trailing by fewer than 4 VPs. Thailand on 108.41 VPs and Bangladesh on 107.12 VPs remain in contention, setting up a tense finish with three rounds left tomorrow.

The Open (Men’s) division saw regional heavyweights China (163.93 VPs) and Hong Kong China A (159.81 VPs) secure their semi-final tickets. India A is strongly positioned in third with 154.10 VPs and is considered odds-on to qualify. Bangladesh B currently holds fourth with 146.47 VPs, closely chased by India B on 140.03 VPs and Japan on 124.32 VPs. With two matches remaining, the final berth remains undecided.

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The Mixed division is the most volatile, with China A (152.68 VPs), China B (152.05 VPs), and Hong Kong China A (140.37 VPs) already qualified. The fourth spot is still open, with Singapore holding 115.14 VPs, closely pursued by Thailand on 111.21 VPs, India A on 110.85 VPs, and Australia B on 104.97 VPs.

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