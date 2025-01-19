sb.scorecardresearch
  • India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Ties The Knot, Shares News Via Social Media In Heartfelt Post

Published 22:04 IST, January 19th 2025

India's Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Ties The Knot, Shares News Via Social Media In Heartfelt Post

Javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopa took to social media to announce that he has gotten married.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra | Image: X (@Neeraj_chopra1)

India's Golden Boy and javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra has announced that he has gotten married. He shared the news via social media. 

(This is a breaking news and will be updated shortly)

Updated 22:04 IST, January 19th 2025