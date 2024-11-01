Published 15:47 IST, November 1st 2024
India To Compete In 16-team ITTF Mixed Team World Cup
India will compete in the second edition of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup for the Guoliang-Sörling Trophy along with 15 other teams. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Friday unveiled the elite 16-team line-up for the tournament scheduled to be held in Chengdu, China.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India Table Tennis Team | Image: @India_AllSports
Advertisement
15:47 IST, November 1st 2024