sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | Bibek Debroy | Diwali | Middle-East Conflict | Donald Trump | US Elections | Bomb Scare |

Published 15:47 IST, November 1st 2024

India To Compete In 16-team ITTF Mixed Team World Cup

India will compete in the second edition of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup for the Guoliang-Sörling Trophy along with 15 other teams. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Friday unveiled the elite 16-team line-up for the tournament scheduled to be held in Chengdu, China.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India men’s team settles for bronze in Asian Table Tennis C’ships
India Table Tennis Team | Image: @India_AllSports
Advertisement

15:47 IST, November 1st 2024