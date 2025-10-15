India To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Ahmedabad Set To Make History

Ahmedabad: Gujarat's Ahmedabad is all set to make history as the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has recommended it as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Following the decision, India is now gearing up to host the prestigious multi-sport event for the second time after 2010.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games are expected to be a grand celebration of sports, culture, and unity, showcasing India's capabilities and strengths on a global platform.