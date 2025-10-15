Updated 15 October 2025 at 19:40 IST
India To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Ahmedabad Set To Make History
India To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Ahmedabad Set To Make History
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Ahmedabad: Gujarat's Ahmedabad is all set to make history as the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has recommended it as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Following the decision, India is now gearing up to host the prestigious multi-sport event for the second time after 2010.
The 2030 Commonwealth Games are expected to be a grand celebration of sports, culture, and unity, showcasing India's capabilities and strengths on a global platform.
The decision to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad is set to boost sports infrastructure, promote tourism, and inspire a new generation of athletes in India. As the countdown begins, the nation is eagerly waiting to welcome the world to Ahmedabad in 2030.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 15 October 2025 at 19:40 IST