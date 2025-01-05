Indian Fans’ Hilarious Jingle Surfaces Amid Aussie Racist Slurs At SCG Stands

Sydney: An old video of Indian fans singing a hilarious jingle has resurfaced on social media, drawing attention amidst the Australian cricket community facing backlash over racist slurs aimed at Indian players and supporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The cheerful jingle, which was first heard during one of India’s cricket matches in Australia, has been circulating online again amid the controversy surrounding the racist remarks directed at Indian cricket fans during the 5th and last Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The video, showing a group of Indian supporters chanting a jingle, went viral on Saturday.

The lyrics of the fun, light-hearted song are as follows:

"We've got Pant

Rishabh Pant

I just don't think you’ll understand

He'll hit you for a six

He'll babysit your kids

We’ve got Rishabh Pant"

Notably, in the same match, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant emerged as the highest run scorer for India with a blistering 61 runs in just 33 balls, hitting 6 fours and 4 humongous sixes at the Sydney ground. Pant helped India secure a total of 141 for 6 on day 2 of the five-day test match against Australia.

Although the song is dedicated to Rishabh Pant, it is being used as a symbol of the vibrant spirit of Indian fans and their unwavering support on social media for the Indian cricket team. The jingle, which is quite catchy and humourous, is being widely shared on various social media platforms in response to the ongoing discussions about the racism controversy at the SCG.

This jingle is being shared on social media at a time when Australian cricket fans are facing criticism for the racial slur during the ongoing test match. Pertinently, several Indian fans in the stands were reportedly subjected to offensive comments from some members of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The video has been embraced by fans who are using it to spread positivity and unity in the face of the controversy.

What Is The Controversy

The controversy sparked at the Sydney Cricket Ground when a section of the Australian fans were seen chanting racist slurs towards the Indian supporters. 'Where is your VISA? Where is your VISA?', a section of the Aussie crowd was caught on camera chanting racial slurs, while the match between India and Australia was underway at the SCG.

This incident of hurling racist chants against the Indian players and fans has upset sports lovers across the globe. Not a gentleman's game and is against the spirit of sportsmanship - several netizens wrote on social media platforms voicing strong concern.

Some Indian fans at the SCG were also upset over the avoidable mocking of Virat Kohli as, according to them, Aussies have more to say about Indian cricket than their own, be it good or bad.

Test Match Status

During the day, Scott Boland scalped four wickets to reduce India to 141/6 at the end of Day 2 in the final Test in Sydney. The visitors lead by 145 runs with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten at the end of Day’s play.

Earlier Rishabh Pant scored a blistering 61 to help India inject some momentum in the second innings. Australia responding to India’s 185 runs in the first innings were bowled out for 181 runs in the afternoon session with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picking three wickets each.