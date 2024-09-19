Published 08:11 IST, September 19th 2024
Indian Firefighters Triumph with 21 Medals at 15th World Fire Fighter Games 2024 in Denmark
Indian firefighters from the All India Fire Service Sports Control Board won 21 medals at the 15th World Fire Fighter Games, showcasing skill in sports.
Indian Firefighters Shine at the 15th World Firefighter Games in Denmark | Image: World Firefighters Games 2024
