Published 16:29 IST, October 6th 2024

Indian women's team bags silver in Asia Rugby Sevens

Indian women's rugby team clinched a silver after going down to Philippines 5-7 in the final of the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy in Kathmandu. The Shikha Yadav-led side reached the summit clash after thrashing Guam 24-7 in the semifinal to top the table.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: X/Rugby India
