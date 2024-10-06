Published 16:29 IST, October 6th 2024
Indian women's team bags silver in Asia Rugby Sevens
Indian women's rugby team clinched a silver after going down to Philippines 5-7 in the final of the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy in Kathmandu. The Shikha Yadav-led side reached the summit clash after thrashing Guam 24-7 in the semifinal to top the table.
