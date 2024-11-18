Published 21:11 IST, November 18th 2024
'Inside the NBA' will air on ESPN and ABC as part of settlement between WBD and NBA
“Inside the NBA” will continue, even though games will no longer be airing on TNT at the end of this season.The popular studio show will appear on ESPN and ABC beginning next season as part of a settlement between Warner Bros.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
‘Inside the NBA’ will air on ESPN and ABC | Image: AP
