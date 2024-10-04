sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kupwara Encounter | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • IOC tells NOCs to derecognise boxing bodies that remain tied to IBA, which calls it disturbing

Published 16:17 IST, October 4th 2024

IOC tells NOCs to derecognise boxing bodies that remain tied to IBA, which calls it disturbing

In a letter sent to National Olympic Committees (NOCs) on September 30, the IOC reiterated that boxing federations that do not end ties with IBA will be barred from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
IOC President Thomas Bach delivered a speech to the masses at the Stadium and called it a 'Seine-Sational' one
IOC President Thomas Bach | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:17 IST, October 4th 2024