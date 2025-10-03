Jannik Sinner Rubbishes Carlos Alcaraz's Controversial 'Tight Schedule' Claim After Opting Out of Shanghai Masters

Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner would start hot favourites at the Shanghai Masters now that world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has opted out of the event. Before opting out, Alcaraz said that it is the ‘tight schedule’ that does not suit him and hence he has taken the decision. Days after Alcaraz's remark, Sinner has responded to it. Sinner, who is coming into the Shanghai Masters on the back of the China Open win, said that he does not want to criticise the scheduling.

ALSO READ: Alcaraz Claims Japan Open Title After Dominant Show Over Fritz

'Don't want to criticize anything'

"I don't want to criticize anything. For me, everyone thinks in different ways," Sinner said, addressing the ongoing debate about tournament scheduling.

The world No. 2 also emphasized that each player must make choices based on their own goals and priorities.

"You just have to understand what the priority is for ourselves," he added.

Sinner added further, "I always made choices, even last year, you know, sometimes jumping some tournaments. The schedule is what it is." He continued, "If you want to play a tournament, you have to play tournament. If not, you make another choice to rest or practice, you know, that's it. So, yeah, it is what it is."

Sinner in Ominous Touch

Sinner won the China Open by beating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in Wednesday’s final.

The Italian rebounded from his U.S. Open disappointment by winning his third title of the season — his 21st overall — with a dominant performance against the 19-year-old Tien, who was playing in his first tour final.

“We will try to improve and push for more and let’s see what the rest of the season looks like, but I am very happy,” Sinner said.