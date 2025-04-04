Japanese Grand Prix: F1 Practice Session Suspended Due To Fire And Multiple Red Flags

The Japanese Grand Prix, held at the iconic Suzuka Circuit, was supposed to be a thrilling kick-off to the first triple header of the season. However, Friday's second practice session descended into chaos, with four red flags and two fires causing major disruptions. The session was marked by a series of incidents, including a massive crash involving Alpine rookie Jack Doohan, which left his car mangled and the Australian driver fortunate to walk away unharmed. Meanwhile, the Japanese Grand Prix practice session was suspended due to a fire and multiple red flags, causing chaos on the track. The session was halted four times due to incidents involving drivers and fires breaking out on the trackside.

The practice session was marked by several incidents, including a massive crash involving Alpine's Jack Doohan, who lost control of his car at Turn 1 due to a DRS issue. The Australian driver slammed into the wall at 185mph, causing massive damage to his car. However, Doohan fortunately emerged from the incident unscathed.

The session was interrupted by four red flags, with the first being waved after Doohan's crash. Veteran driver Fernando Alonso also had an incident, beaching his Aston Martin in the gravel trap and prompting another red flag. On the other hand, two fires broke out on the trackside, with the first occurring with around 12 minutes of the session to go. The stewards quickly extinguished the flames, but another fire erupted with seconds of the session to go, causing further disruption.

As the second fire broke out, drivers prudently returned to the pitlane, avoiding any possible danger. The flames were immediately brought under control. Despite the chaotic nature of the session, McLaren's Oscar Piastri emerged as the top performer, topping the timesheets ahead of his teammate and championship leader Lando Norris.

Practice Session Kick-Off In Chaos

The practice session began on a chaotic note, with Doohan's crash at Turn 1 setting the tone for the rest of the day. The Australian driver's Alpine was wrecked after he lost control due to an issue with his Drag Reduction System (DRS), which caused him to slam into the wall at an alarming speed of 185mph. Fortunately, Doohan emerged from the incident unscathed, but his session was brought to an abrupt end. Veteran driver Fernando Alonso soon followed Doohan's misfortune, beaching his Aston Martin in the gravel trap and prompting another red flag. The Spanish driver's incident added to the growing list of problems that plagued the session, which was already marred by Doohan's crash.

Fires Erupt On Trackside

As the session progressed, the dry trackside grass proved to be a hazard, catching fire due to the sparks flying from the F1 cars. The first fire broke out with around 12 minutes of the session to go, prompting a third red flag. Fortunately, the stewards were able to quickly extinguish the flames, and racing resumed shortly thereafter. However, the drama was far from over, as another fire broke out with seconds of the session to go. This time, the flames were bigger and more intense, spreading rapidly across the trackside grass.

As the second fire erupted, drivers prudently returned to the pitlane, avoiding any potential danger. The stewards once again sprang into action, extinguishing the flames and bringing the situation under control.

The chaotic practice session posed major challenges for the teams, who now face an anxious wait to see if qualifying will be hit by similar disruptions. The sunny conditions that prevailed on Friday are set to give way to a colder front ahead of Sunday's race, with a chance of rain adding to the uncertainty. As the teams prepare for qualifying, they will be hoping for a smoother session, free from the drama and disruption that marred Friday's practice.

Suzuka Circuit Track

The Suzuka Circuit is renowned for its challenging layout, which demands precision and skill from drivers. The track's unique design, featuring a mix of fast sweepers and slow hairpins, pushes drivers to their limits. The chaotic practice session only added to the circuit's reputation, highlighting the importance of adaptability and quick thinking in the face of adversity.

The two fires that broke out during the practice session posed a significant risk to the safety of the drivers and the surrounding environment. Fortunately, the stewards were able to quickly respond to the situation, minimizing the damage and preventing any major incidents.