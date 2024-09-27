Published 15:39 IST, September 27th 2024

Joe Wolf, who played for North Carolina and 7 NBA teams, dies at 59

Joe Wolf, a former North Carolina captain for Dean Smith and went on to play for seven teams in an 11-year NBA career before becoming a coach, died unexpectedly Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced.Wolf, an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Herd — the Bucks' G League affiliate — was 59.