Joey Logano wins Phoenix finale for 3rd NASCAR Cup championship in 1-2 finish for Team Penske
Team Penske won its third major motorsports championship in less than a month on Sunday thanks to Joey Logano's unrelenting drive at Phoenix Raceway, where he won his third NACAR championship.
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race for the championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. | Image: AP Photo
