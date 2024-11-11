sb.scorecardresearch
  • Joey Logano wins Phoenix finale for 3rd NASCAR Cup championship in 1-2 finish for Team Penske

Published 19:45 IST, November 11th 2024

Joey Logano wins Phoenix finale for 3rd NASCAR Cup championship in 1-2 finish for Team Penske

Team Penske won its third major motorsports championship in less than a month on Sunday thanks to Joey Logano's unrelenting drive at Phoenix Raceway, where he won his third NACAR championship.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Joey Logano
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series Championship auto race for the championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. | Image: AP Photo
