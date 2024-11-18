Published 19:08 IST, November 18th 2024
Jon Jones sends Stipe Miocic into retirement with decisive UFC heavyweight win in front of Trump
Jon Jones sent Stipe Miocic into retirement with a stunning back kick to the ribs and used a series of blows to the head in the third round to retain the UFC heavyweight championship in front of President-elect Donald Trump in the main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.
19:08 IST, November 18th 2024