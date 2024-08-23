sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Mpox | US Elections | Sunita Williams | PM Modi in Poland |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Kabaddi /
  • 'A Vibrant Sporting Connect': PM Modi Meets Kabaddi Stars Spiczko, Kalbarczyk During Poland Visit

Published 07:44 IST, August 23rd 2024

'A Vibrant Sporting Connect': PM Modi Meets Kabaddi Stars Spiczko, Kalbarczyk During Poland Visit

PM Narendra Modi met with Michal Spiczko, President of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland. He is well-known for being the first European player in the PKL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Narendra Modi, Michal Spiczko, Anna Kalbarczyk
PM Narendra Modi, Michal Spiczko, Anna Kalbarczyk | Image: X/@narendramodi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:44 IST, August 23rd 2024