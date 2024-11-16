Published 23:44 IST, November 16th 2024
Another Day, Another Super 10 for Ashu Malik; Dabang Delhi K.C. Win Big Against Bengaluru Bulls
The Dabang Delhi K.C. rode the brilliance of Ashu Malik, who registered his 10th Super 10 of PKL Season 11, and swatted away the challenge of Bengaluru Bulls.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Another Day, Another Super 10 for Ashu Malik; Dabang Delhi K.C. Win Big Against Bengaluru Bulls | Image: Pro Kabaddi League
Advertisement
Loading...
23:44 IST, November 16th 2024