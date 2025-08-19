Haryana Steelers Announce Captain and Vice-Captain for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Jaideep Dahiya To Lead Team

Haryana Steelers, the reigning champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), announce Jaideep Dahiya as captain and Rahul Sethpal as vice-captain for the upcoming season. Together with Head Coach Manpreet Singh, they will work on building a winning strategy to defend the title and bring glory to the Dhaakad Boys, once again.

Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports, said, “Over the past two years, Haryana Steelers have built a solid foundation, culminating in reaching the finals and ultimately lifting the trophy last season. That journey gives us tremendous belief as we head into a new campaign, especially with the core of our squad staying intact. Jaideep’s exceptional leadership as captain has shaped the team’s spirit and direction and his ability to inspire those around him is truly invaluable. Alongside Rahul as vice-captain, their partnership ensures the squad operates as a united, cohesive group. With Coach Manpreet Singh at the helm, I am confident the Steelers are poised for another remarkable season and ready to chase more success.”