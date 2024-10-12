sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:53 IST, October 12th 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad Analysis for Pro Kabaddi League Season 11

Blessed with depth in attack and defence, Jaipur Pink Panthers aim to reclaim PKL trophy in Season 11. Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to set things right.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad Analysis for Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 | Image: Special Arrangement
