Naveen’s Super 10 Powers Dabang Delhi K.C. To Win Over Tamil Thalaivas; Move To 2nd Spot In Table

Dabang Delhi K.C. remained unbeaten in the Noida leg of the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 after their excellent 32-21 win over the Tamil Thalaivas at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday. In what was the penultimate match of the Noida leg, Naveen Kumar’s 11 raid points – his second Super 10 of the season, took the team to second on the points table heading to Pune.

A close encounter defined the opening minutes of the game as the Dabang Delhi K.C. and Tamil Thalaivas took their time to get into their groove. It was the Tamil Thalaivas who started the scoring when Ranjith Chandran got the dangerous Ashu Malik with a swift defence. Yogesh then entered the fray with an excellent block to deny Moein Shafaghi any points, before Naveen Kumar displayed the prowess that he is known for to keep on the toes of the Tamil Thalaivas.

Ashu Malik was kept quiet by the Tamil Thalaivas but they had no answer to the Naveen Express. Just when it looked like the Dabang Delhi K.C. would begin to extend their lead, Moein Shafagi entered the fray with an impressive 4 raid points and 2 tackle points at the end of the first half. But he too fell victim to the defensive prowess of Gaurav who blocked him to complete a Super Tackle. At the end of the first half, the score read an even 12-12, setting the stage for an exciting second 20 minutes.

It was a similar script at the start of the second half as there was nothing to separate the two teams. For every point won by the likes of Amir Hossein Bastami, there was Naveen Kumar who prevailed in the Do-Or-Die raids, as both teams were in their best form.

As the match entered the final 10 minutes, Naveen Kumar upped the ante. He picked up a massive four points with a Super Raid that got Moein Shafaghi, Aashish, Amir Hossein Bastami and Abhishek Manokaran. This move also brought up his Super 10 and decimated more than half of the Tamil Thalaivas. Rahul’s successful tackle on Ranjith Chandran inflicted the ALL OUT on the Tamil Thalaivas, giving the Dabang Delhi K.C. a well-earned lead.

Ashu Malik also joined the party with a two-point raid as the match entered in final two minutes. Despite the challenge posed by Moein Shafagi, the lack of support from the other players ensured another impressive 11-point win over the Tamil Thalaivas

