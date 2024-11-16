sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 23:43 IST, November 16th 2024

Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas Decimate Bengal Warriorz

amil Thalaivas wiped out the Bengal Warriorz, handing them another massive 15-point loss with a score line of 46-31 in Match 57 of PKL 11.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Defenders Nitesh Kumar, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein Bastami and raider Vishal Chahal stand out for Tamil Thalaivas as they decimate Bengal Warriorz
Defenders Nitesh Kumar, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein Bastami and raider Vishal Chahal stand out for Tamil Thalaivas as they decimate Bengal Warriorz | Image: PKL
Advertisement

Loading...

23:43 IST, November 16th 2024