Published 23:43 IST, November 16th 2024
Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas Decimate Bengal Warriorz
amil Thalaivas wiped out the Bengal Warriorz, handing them another massive 15-point loss with a score line of 46-31 in Match 57 of PKL 11.
Defenders Nitesh Kumar, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein Bastami and raider Vishal Chahal stand out for Tamil Thalaivas as they decimate Bengal Warriorz | Image: PKL
